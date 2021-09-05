'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Reacts to Anchor's Exit

✖

In August, Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris shared that he would be departing the news program in order to focus on his company Ten Percent Happier. Members of the GMA team, including chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, have since taken to social media to share their reactions to this news. On Instagram, Zee called Harris' upcoming exit a "huge loss" for the program.

Zee had nothing but kind things to say about Harris in her Instagram post about the news. Alongside her message, the meteorologist posted a slew of photos of her and Harris on the GMA set. Zee began her caption by writing, "There is no man in network news as profoundly talented, magnanimous, urbane and sagacious. [Dan Harris] this is a huge loss for us but beyond joyful for you and [Ten Percent Happier.]" She added, "Proud to have worked with you, to know you and will forever appreciate what you taught me and the rest of the world."

She ended her caption by sharing a message directly to Harris. Zee wrote, "Also, I hope you enjoyed the words I used at the beginning of this post… you are a walking thesaurus and I adore it." Her Instagram post came shortly after Harris announced on GMA that he would be leaving the show in two months in order to focus on his meditation company, Ten Percent Happier. He said on Sunday's broadcast, "This was a difficult decision for me. As some of you may know, I've been spending a lot of time on my extracurricular gig, my side hustle, a meditation company, called Ten Percent Happier. It's been a lot to juggle and even though I'm a public proponent of work/life balance, if I'm honest, I've struggled to follow my own advice."

The anchor added that his time on GMA has been "one of the highlights of my life. My colleagues, both on and off the air, have become like a family. I really do love these people, and I am going to miss them horribly." Harris started his meditation company after publishing his book, 10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress without Losing My Edge and Found Self-Help That Actually Works, in 2014. The book soon became a bestseller and was soon developed into an app. He published a follow-up book, Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics: A 10% Happier How-To Book, in 2017.