'Gone Girl' Actress Lisa Banes' Death Prompts Arrest Following Hit and Run

Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes died after hit-and-run incident two months ago, and now her death has prompted an arrest. According to Fox News, 26-year-old Upper West Side resident Brian Boyd has been charged with "leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk." According to sources, some patrol officers recognized Boyd from a wanted poster and arrested him. He reportedly lives near the corner where the hit-and-run took place, Amsterdam Avenue at West 64th Street

On June 4, 65-year-old Banes was stuck by a red and black Fairthorpe motorcycle that was allegedly being driven by Boyd. The actress had been in town, from Los Angeles, and was on her way to have dinner with a friend. The accident cause Banes to incur a traumatic brain injury, which ultimately proved to be fatal. She was admitted to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where medical staff worked to treat her injuries, but she passed away 10 days later, on June 14. She is survived by her wife, Kathryn Kranhold.

Banes was born in Chagrin Falls, Ohio in 1955, and eventually went on to study acting at the Juilliard School in New York City. She began professionally working in film and TV in the mid-'80s, also appearing in a number of Broadway stage shows throughout the years. Some the many high profile films that Banes appeared were Cocktail, Young Guns, Miami Rhapsody, Legally Blondes, and Gone Girl.

Among the shows on her long list of TV projects are iconic series such as Roseanne, Frasier, NYPD Blue, Desperate Housewives, and NCIS. She also had big roles in TV shows like The Trials of Rosie O'Neill, Son of the Beach, One Life to Live, and Royal Pains. Banes' final TV performance was in the Amazon horror series Them, which debuted just this year.

Following her tragic death, Seth MacFarlane took to Twitter to memorialize the late actress, whom he worked with on FOX's sci-fi action-comedy The Orville. "I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes’ passing," the series creator tweeted. "We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss …"