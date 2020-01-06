Golden Globes 2020: Salma Hayek Reveals Stunning Pic With Patricia Arquette in a Viking Helmet

Salma Hayek posed for a selfie with Patricia Arquette after the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, and fans were loving it. Hayek was overjoyed for Arquette, who won the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie. The two were clearly celebrating after the show.

Hayek and Arquette both smiled up into the camera in a slightly blurry selfie late on Sunday night. Arquette had ditched the indoor sunglasses she wore on stage, but she was still wearing her stunning low-cut gown, and Hayek had one to match. In addition, Arquette had somehow ended up in a plastic Viking helmet.

“I’m so proud of my friend Patricia Arquette, who gave two of the best performances on TV this season,” Hayek captioned her picture, repeating the message in Spanish for her Spanish-language followers. She tagged Arquette and the Golden Globes 2020 hashtag as well.

“I watch the whole series, it’s amazing,” one fan responded.

“THIS PIC = EVERYTHING,” added another.

Arquette won for her role in The Act, a series about a mother who is overprotective of her daughter, leading to a severely toxic relationship and, ultimately, a murder. Arquette plays the mother, Dee Dee, in the Hulu original series.

As she accepted the award, however, Arquette used her stage time instead to discuss the current political landscape of the U.S. Specifically, she was concerned with the U.S. airstrike on Iran last week and the threat of war that now looms.

“I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this but also I know tonight, January 5th, 2020, we’re not going to look back on this night in the history books,” Arquette said. “We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America. A president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs including cultural sites young people risking their lives traveling across the world, people not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids’ heads. And the continent of Australia is on fire.”

“So while I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world for our kids and their kids,” Arquette continued. “We have to vote in 2020. And we have to get, beg, and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020, thank you.”

Arquette was not the only star to dedicate her speech to politics this year, although host Ricky Gervais begged them not to.