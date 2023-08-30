'GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Make Their Triumphant Return

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are back on Instagram for the first time in months, celebrating their achievements as a duo for the first time since news of the former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts' affair broke in November 2022. Robach and Holmes returned to social media Monday with matching posts of a black and white photo of two pairs of feet in running shoes.

"#nycmarathon2023," Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, captioned their posts, adding two runner emojis. The couple reportedly first connected deeply over running, and in March, ran the NYC Half Marathon together, following it up with the 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon just two months later. Prior to Monday's posts, Robach and Holmes had not shared anything to Instagram since their scandal first made headlines, with Holmes' last post being photos of his November 2022 Good Morning America interview with Pink and Robach's being a photo of herself in Prague on Thanksgiving.

Robach and Holmes were initially suspended from their ABC morning show in December 2022 after the two were photographed getting cozy outside of work. ABC News president Kim Godwin decided on Dec. 5 to temporarily pull the pair from GMA3 while the network decided what to do and an internal investigation was conducted. In January, the pair was officially let go. Holmes had been with ABC News since 2014 and with GMA3 since 2020, and Robach had been with ABC News since 2012, joining GMA3 in 2020.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," ABC said in a statement at the time of Robach and Holmes' termination. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions." The GMA3 co-anchor spots have since been filled by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

Amid their employment drama, Holmes filed for divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine. Holmes is also father to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson. Robach also split from her husband, Andrew Shue. Robach shares daughters Ava, 20, and Analise, 17, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while Shue, 56, shares sons Nate, 26, Aidan, 24, and Wyatt, 19, with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.