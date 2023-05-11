Amy Robach's Ex Andrew Shue Resurfaces on Instagram in Wake of Divorce

Former GMA3 host Amy Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue recently traveled to London with his three sons and was photographed in a rare family photo. Shue, 56, was featured in Nate Schue's Instagram post on Monday, May 9. "A united kingdom," Nate captioned his post, including photos of his brothers Aidan and Wyatt. One picture shows Shue smiling for the cameras while he and Nate enjoy a drink in the U.K. He brought his two sons overseas for sports matches and sightseeing earlier this month. As a result of his split from Robach, 50, the Delaware native has avoided the spotlight. In November 2022, the former couple caused a stir when the broadcast journalist was spotted having an intimate moment with her GMA3 co-anchor, T.J. Holmes, outside the office. After the photos surfaced, Holmes, 45, filed for divorce from his wife of over a decade, Marilee Fiebig. Shue removed all references to Fiebig from his Instagram account and has not commented publicly on the scandal.

Following an investigation into their relationship, Robach, and Holmes were officially fired from ABC in January. After their departure from ABC made headlines, Shue's son Nate seemed to comment on their GMA3 drama with a GIF of Jimmy Fallon saying, "Let's move on!" via his Instagram Story. Despite the drama, Shue's sons and Robach's daughters have continued to support him. The Do Something co-founder has two daughters with his ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. Robach, on the other hand, welcomed daughters Ava and Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh before dating Shue. Currently, Robach is in contact with her stepchildren, a source told Us Weekly.

(Photo: nathanielshue/Instagram)

"Amy has a relationship with Andrew's sons here and there," the insider shared in April. "She is still in her stepsons' lives. They communicate. She'd like them to still think of her as their stepmother and will be there for them. She is still trying to work things out with seeing Andrew's kids. She's been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them, and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her." According to the insider, Shue, and Robach are "still in mediation about property and assets" but were declared single during the divorce process. Another source described Robach's upcoming career and personal projects with Holmes, saying, "They've pitched a reality show, docuseries, and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular, and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love, and they're in it together."