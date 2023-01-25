Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Together Amid Ongoing 'GMA3' Suspension

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted out at a restaurant together this week in the midst of their suspension from Good Morning America. The two anchors were put on paid leave in November after news of their affair went viral. With so many questions still hanging over their heads, they are apparently still spending time together.

Robach and Holmes were spotted together on Monday, Jan. 23 at The Full Shilling bar in New York City. The Daily Mail published photos of them having a drink together in casual attire – Robach wore leggings, sneakers and a puffy jacket while Holmes wore jeans, a hoodie and a raincoat. They got a relatively private booth together and stayed sequestered as much as they could.

This sighting comes amid fresh rumors about Robach and Holmes' future at GMA - and perhaps their future together as a couple. The duo made headlines in November when news broke that they were dating, but it soon turned out that they were both in the process of getting divorced. However, more recently the plot has thickened with new allegations of infidelity and workplace misconduct against Holmes.

Last week, The Daily Mail reported on two more women who claim to have had affairs with Holmes in the workplace. One was an intern 13 years younger than Holmes who claims that they had sex in his office several years ago. Another is a producer who claims that she carried on an affair with him for a brief time. A source close to Robach said that she was "blindsided" by these fresh scandals.

"She had no idea the scope of T.J.'s alleged past office romances," they said. "She certainly did not foresee that their relationship was going to cause major upheaval – outside of her own marriage. She did not expect this to blow up into a scandal."

Meanwhile, the outlet also reported that Robach and Holmes may not outlast this scandal with their jobs intact. ABC News is still conducting an investigation into their relationship and whether it disrupted their workplace at all, and Holmes' other affairs do not look good in that respect. An insider said that lawyers for Holmes, Robach and ABC News will all be meeting to negotiate the details of severance packages, but so far that hasn't been confirmed.

So far, ABC News, Robach and Holmes have not commented on the rumors of their termination nor the latest allegations of infidelity. Robach and Holmes are both in the process of divorcing their respective spouses.