Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run New York Marathon Together

Former Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ran the Brooklyn Half Marathon together this weekend, showing that they are still going strong. Holmes and Robach made headlines last year when they were caught having an affair together while both married to other people. Both have since separated from their spouses and seem to be together for the long haul.

Robach and Holmes were photographed by reporters in the Brooklyn Half Marathon running in close vicinity to each other as they have in other long-distance races. Robach wore a a peach-colored tank top while Holmes wore a gray long-sleeve shirt, and both wore black and gray camo print leggings. They smiled and waved at some photographers in spite of their sweat, showing that they were aware of the notoriety. Both wore only one Air Pod headphone in the opposite ears, so it's possible that they were listening to something together – or simply that they kept one ear free to hear each other and their surroundings.

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes run marathon after 'GMA3' replacements revealed https://t.co/LCUSq8Gad0 pic.twitter.com/eJU4ETzJgx — Page Six (@PageSix) May 21, 2023

Long distance running and marathon training was the basis of Robach and Holmes' friendship and a key part in their secret. Months before the news of their affair broke, they had trained for the New York City marathon together and even done segments about their workouts on GMA3. This led to some speculation and jokes on social media as viewers looked back on their on-screen chemistry.

A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that health and fitness really is an important part of their relationship. They said: "Amy and T.J. have always had a shared interest in health and fitness, and running in particular, has always been at the forefront of their workout regimens. For Amy, running allows her to clear her head and keep herself in shape... The two love running marathons together not just for the physical aspect, but for the sport of it all. It's a challenge for them, and they love a good competition."

"Amy has been an avid long-distance runner the majority of her life, she's on KETO, and has always used the open road to clear her mind, focus her energy, and channel it into bettering herself," the source added. "And while T.J. has always been very active/into sports, Amy inspired his newfound love of long-distance running, and it's been a shared passion ever since. Expect to see the two on the open road, running together, in future races."

Holmes and Robach's affair made scandalous headlines when the news first broke in August of 2022, but it later turned out that both were in the process of separating from their spouses when the first report came out. Still, it was reported that an extra-marital affair had taken place between these co-workers, and ABC took a long time deciding how to respond. Finally, in January of 2023 the network terminated both reporters. It's not clear what they have planned next, but their romance reportedly carries on in spite of its sensational beginnings.