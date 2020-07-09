'Glee' Fans Worried Sick After Naya Rivera Goes Missing During Boating Outing With Son
Actress Naya Rivera is missing following a boating trip with her 4-year-old son on a lake in Southern California, leaving fans of the Glee actress in shock and worried sick. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Rivera, 33, went missing Wednesday in Lake Piru after having rented a pontoon boat earlier that afternoon.
According to the sheriff's department, at around 4 p.m., another boater discovered Rivera's son Josey alone on the boat. After Josey told authorities that he and his mother went swimming, but Rivera failed to return to the boat, a full search for the actress was launched. Helicopters, drones, and dive teams were enlisted in the search, which was suspended at dark and is expected to resume Thursday morning. NBCLA's Robert Kovacik reported that Rivera is "presumed dead, per the Ventura County Sheriff."
News of Rivera's disappearance sent a shockwave through her fanbase. The actress was best known for portraying Santana Lopez on Glee, appearing in nearly every episode of the popular Fox show. She is also known for playing Donna on The Bernie Mac Show, Gwendolyn on Family Matters, Hillary Winston on The Royal Family, and Collette Jones on Step Up: High Water. As news broke Wednesday night that authorities were searching for her, fans took to social media to react, the hashtag "Pray for Naya" trending on Twitter." Scroll down to see what they are saying.
she’s a mother, she’s a daughter, she’s a cousin, she’s a friend, she’s a person. Don’t stop looking for Naya— FIND NAYA RIVERA (@igotyouinmyhead) July 9, 2020
please don’t stop. #nayarivera pic.twitter.com/EL5NX34P10
This is the type of Mother Naya Rivera is. She posted this in May. She does something for her Son every Sunday. Please let's hope she can continue with these little treats for her son. #FindNayaRivera #FindHer #PrayForNaya pic.twitter.com/JMDwK4OkQI— Leena Archuleta❤PrayForNaya (@Ms_Marvel_Girl) July 9, 2020
Naya Rivera will be found alive and safe. Naya Rivera will be found alive and safe. Naya Rivera will be found alive and safe. Naya Rivera will be found alive and safe. Naya Rivera will be found alive and safe. pic.twitter.com/7LlbnjPiVy— A I D A||Follow,like,rt limit (@chalamentstyles) July 9, 2020
I’ve been thinking of Naya Rivera’s son all day. This is all so heartbreaking :(— Bela Padilla (@padillabela) July 9, 2020
Praying for Naya Rivera & her safety 🤍— Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) July 9, 2020
Glee is one of my all time favorite shows. I’ve watched it 5 times even after it went off the air. I’m praying for Naya Rivera to be found safe and in sound. Keeping her family in my thoughts and prayers ❤️. #FindNayaRivera #nayarivera pic.twitter.com/0fhizo8Xbg— Biracial_Bastard 301 (@BLURRYFACE1998) July 9, 2020
This post with her son is the last one #nayarivera wrote on Twitter & Instagram. She also said “make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised”. Wow.
Praying for her family this morning. pic.twitter.com/U8Gp6Rg3YZ— Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) July 9, 2020
My heart aches, DONT stop searching and find this gorgeous soul. She is a loving Mother, Daughter, Sister and not only her family but she herself deserves the search to continue! Praying that god will bring her to us, none of us will rest until that happens 💖#nayarivera pic.twitter.com/HqCdd588Tq— Leah ✨ (@_twistedpanther) July 9, 2020
In my mind, Santana was my best friend, we grew up together, I could hear her advice when I felt down or ashamed to be myself. I really hope Naya is safe. She's such an amazing actress and a beautiful human being #PrayForNaya pic.twitter.com/FGaHnjkpD5— Iván Saldaña (@Ivanshisoy) July 9, 2020
Naya Rivera was such a massive influence on my childhood and my early teenage years. Santana taught me it was okay to be yourself, that it was okay to make mistakes and mess up because people will still have your back. I’m praying she gets found alive and is safe ❤️ #PrayForNaya— meg 💓 (@ughhmegss) July 9, 2020
we all need to think positive, and pray for her. 🙏#FindNayaRivera pic.twitter.com/YJiuBeKaJ5— IGOR / FIND NAYA RIVERA💔⃤ (@g4bleu0) July 9, 2020
DON’T STOP LOOKING FOR NAYA RIVERA pic.twitter.com/Cq5vWlLszH— evie❤️best jacob & chord stan (@jacobxagron) July 9, 2020
FIND NAYA RIVERA. DONT CALL OFF THE SEARCH. DONT ASSUME SHES DEAD. GIVE HER A CHANCE. FIND HER. SHES A MOTHER A SISTER AND A DAUGHTER #nayarivera #naya pic.twitter.com/mHirCc9Vuu— gay ass bitch (@ronaldmcdaddymy) July 9, 2020
This was most likely the last pic that she took with her son please KEEP SEARCHING she took that photo not knowing what would happen when she went on that lake to swim with her son KEEP SEARCHING #nayarivera 🥺 pic.twitter.com/MMXKifnyyf— shannel (@shannel26135371) July 9, 2020