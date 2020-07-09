'Glee' Fans Worried Sick After Naya Rivera Goes Missing During Boating Outing With Son

Actress Naya Rivera is missing following a boating trip with her 4-year-old son on a lake in Southern California, leaving fans of the Glee actress in shock and worried sick. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Rivera, 33, went missing Wednesday in Lake Piru after having rented a pontoon boat earlier that afternoon.

According to the sheriff's department, at around 4 p.m., another boater discovered Rivera's son Josey alone on the boat. After Josey told authorities that he and his mother went swimming, but Rivera failed to return to the boat, a full search for the actress was launched. Helicopters, drones, and dive teams were enlisted in the search, which was suspended at dark and is expected to resume Thursday morning. NBCLA's Robert Kovacik reported that Rivera is "presumed dead, per the Ventura County Sheriff."

News of Rivera's disappearance sent a shockwave through her fanbase. The actress was best known for portraying Santana Lopez on Glee, appearing in nearly every episode of the popular Fox show. She is also known for playing Donna on The Bernie Mac Show, Gwendolyn on Family Matters, Hillary Winston on The Royal Family, and Collette Jones on Step Up: High Water. As news broke Wednesday night that authorities were searching for her, fans took to social media to react, the hashtag "Pray for Naya" trending on Twitter." Scroll down to see what they are saying.