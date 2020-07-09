Naya Rivera, 'Glee' Star, Is Missing, 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone on Boat

Actress Naya Rivera is missing, with authorities searching for her in Lake Piru. The actress and her 3-year-old son, Josey, rented a pontoon around 1 p.m. local time Wednesday afternoon, per the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department via CBS Los Angeles. Around 4 p.m., another boater discovered the pontoon in question. Josey was on the boat alone, apparently asleep.

The child told authorities that he and his mother were swimming, but she did not get back on the boat. TMZ reports that Rivera's life jacket was found on the boat. Officials are using helicopters, drones and dive teams to search for the 33-year-old Glee alum. However, the search was suspended at nightfall but will resume after sunrise on Thursday. Josey is unharmed and officials are working to reunite him with family members.

Hapening now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Correction: Her purse was found inside the boat. Her son is 3 years old—about to turn 4. https://t.co/KiYy4LAqlR — Stephanie Stanton (@Newzysteph) July 9, 2020

Per Los Angeles' Fox affiliate, Rivera's car, a black G-Wagon is parked in the boat rental company's parking lot. The outlet also reported that Rivera's purse was on the vessel after previous reports claimed her purse was in the car. On official social media accounts, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department has only stated they are searching for a "possible drowning victim. No other information has been provided to the public. Some local reporters have stated she is "presumed dead," but that language has not been declared in any official capacity.

Rivera's social media account were quiet on Wednesday. She posted her latest Instagram upload on Tuesday, featuring a photo of Josey and herself. The caption reads, "just the two of us." She also shared the image on her Twitter account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on Jul 7, 2020 at 3:15pm PDT

Worries and tributes to Rivera have flooded social media in the time since the news broke late Wednesday night. Fans are obviously concerned, with some citing frustration that the search was suspended until morning.

"their job is to search and they choose to stop??? naya rivera could be alive, injured, needing help. the time from now and ‘first light’ can make a huge difference," one Twitter user wrote. Another person remarked, "someone’s life is on the line. someone’s mother is missing. it’s your f—ing job for crying out loud. she’s a human fucking being, not just something you can put a pause on. find her. bring her to safety. time is precious. don’t waste it."

Other shared memories of Rivera's work on Glee. She portrayed the character Santana Lopez on 113 episodes of the hit FOX musical series. She is also known for playing Donna on The Bernie Mac Show, Gwendolyn on Family Matters, Hillary Winston on The Royal Family and Collette Jones on Step Up: High Water.

She also made headlines in recent years due to her split from Josey's father, Ryan Dorsey. The pair's divorce was finalized in June 2018. They are believed to share joint custody of Josey, who is nearing his fourth birthday.

This is a developing story.