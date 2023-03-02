Gisele Bündchen Offers Key Life Advice in Wake of Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is embracing new opportunities as she moves forward following her divorce from Tom Brady. The supermodel, 42, took to Instagram Wednesday to share some insights into her mental and physical health as she takes on a new chapter of life. Sharing a photo of herself practicing yoga on the beach, Bündchen gave advice on how to keep moving when things get hard.

"Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It's about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions," the Brazilian model wrote in the caption. "When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better." Bündchen continued, "It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy you are nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!"

Bündchen, who shares son Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with her ex-husband, officially called off her marriage of 13 years in October, finalizing her divorce from the NFL player the same month. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote in a statement announcing the end of her relationship with Brady. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

She continued: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always." Brady, meanwhile, wrote in his own statement that the decision to divorce was "painful and difficult."

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," he wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way." The athlete concluded, "We wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."