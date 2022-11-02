Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Have 'Same Goal' With Kids Despite Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly committed to a cooperative co-parenting relationship. According to People magazine, the 45-year-old spent last weekend with their kids in Tampa, Florida, and practicing with the Buccaneers, following the Oct. 28 news of the couple divorcing. "He is always happy when he is with his kids," the source said. "The kids have slowly been getting used to spending separate time with Tom and Gisele. They lived separately for months." Brady was spotted taking their son Benjamin Rein, 12½, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9½, to a movie the night the divorce of their 13-year marriage was finalized. He also shares a 15-year-old son with ex-wife Bridget Moynahan.

The insider added, "When the kids are with Tom, he tries to make it fun with various kids' activities. He is a very involved dad. You can tell that he loves being a dad," noting that the children previously spent the weekend in Miami with their mom. An additional source close to Bündchen, 42, told PEOPLE that she "seems fine," given the situation. "She worked with Tom to make sure their divorce was as smooth as possible. The focus is on their kids. Gisele knows the kids will be okay when they are with Tom. She thinks he is a great dad."

Days after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made their divorce final, he was in good spirits as he went trick-or-treating with their kids. 🎃



See more star Halloween pics here: https://t.co/iUJ5x7tGjt pic.twitter.com/oxWySctiBe — ExtraTV (@extratv) November 1, 2022

"They obviously haven't had the same goal for their relationship, but they do for their kids," the insider said. "They will continue to work hard to make sure things will be as good as possible for the kids. Gisele couldn't be prouder of her kids. She tries to stay in a positive place. "She is grateful for all the years with Tom. She is ready for a new chapter now though," the source continued. According to a source, Brady and Bündchen agreed to joint custody of their children after quickly finalizing their divorce on Oct. 28, with Brady remaining in Tampa and Bündchen moving to Miami, where her ex-husband also lives.

Brady said in a statement that he and Bündchen have been "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children," whom they will continue to "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve." He added that the kids "will continue to be the center of our world in every way." Bündchen also addressed the divorce in a release stating, "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children, whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."