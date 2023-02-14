Tom Brady Shares Valentine's Day Post After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady just shared his first Valentine's Day post after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. The 45-year-old former quarterback shared a quote on his Instagram Story that is from spiritual guru Sadhguru. The quote says, "Love is not a transaction, it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion." Brady tagged Sadhguru in the post which had a pink background and multi-color hearts in the background, according to PEOPLE.

Brady and Bündchen divorced in October after a 13-year marriage. The document, which was obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Bündchen filed the petition for the dissolution of marriage and it was finalized on Oct. 28. Both Brady and Bündchen went to social media to share the news.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

It's been an interesting few months for Brady. Along with his divorce, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback announced his retirement earlier this month. This comes a year after Brady retired only to return a month later. However, it looks like Brady won't be coming back anytime soon as he turned in his retirement papers to the NFL last week.

"I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in his video. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I just figured I'd press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Thank you, guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."