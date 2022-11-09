Gisele Bündchen Update: How She's Doing in Wake of Tom Brady Divorce

By now, you've likely heard that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are getting a divorce. How are the pair handling this situation? According to PEOPLE, when it comes to Bündchen, she's doing all right at the moment.

Bündchen is reportedly doing fine after her split from Brady. A source told PEOPLE that the supermodel is handling the matter well because she's used to doing things on her own. In regards to the divorce, an insider close to Bündchen said, "Gisele is dealing with issues that have been plaguing her for a long time." The source added that the breakup with Brady was "hard at first," but that "enough time has passed that she is settling in."

Due to Brady's busy football career, Bündchen has been living an independent life for years. So, this transition has been easier on her. PEOPLE's source noted that she "has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself." This update comes a little over a week after it was reported that Brady and Bündchen were getting a divorce after 13 years of marriage. The now-estranged couple shares two children together — daughter Vivian and son Benjamin (Brady also has an older son, John, from a previous relationship). When the news broke, both Brady and Bündchen released statements on social media.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen's statement read, per Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."