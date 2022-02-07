Gigi Hadid Sparks Rumor Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Having Twins

Supermodel Gigi Hadid helped start wild speculation online that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting twins, just with a simple two-word Instagram comment. Hadid later had to clarify her comment, as she was caught off-guard by the mess she started. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed they are expecting a baby together late last month.

Back on Feb. 2, Rihanna shared a photo of her bare baby bump. “How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned the post. Hadid later rushed to post a comment, writing “three angels,” alongside crying and heart emojis. Fans instantly thought Hadid was hinting that Rihanna is expecting twins.

Hadid, 26, soon realized that she opened a can of worms that needed to be closed again. “I just caught word of this commotion,” Hadid wrote. “I meant rih/rocky/baby lol.”

Fans had reasons to suspect Hadid might have some insider information. she is friends with Rihanna and has walked in several Savage X Fenty shows. Hadid also recently became a mother herself, welcoming a daughter in September 2020. Her daughter’s father is singer Zayn Malik.

Rihanna, 33, went public with her pregnancy back on Jan. 31 when PEOPLE published photos of her walking around New York City with Rocky, also 33. The fashion mogul posed for photographer Miles Diggs, wearing a puffy pink coat that was opened to expose her baby bump. Rihanna then posted the photos herself on Instagram on Feb. 2.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, told GQ in May 2021 the two were dating. After the pregnancy news broke, a source told PEOPLE their relationship has “grown” from their mutual admiration for each others’ music. He’s also been “doting” over Rihanna in recent weeks.

“He admired her and was even awed by her,” the source said of Rocky. “He was eager to start a relationship and felt she was worth waiting for. They always have fun together. They joke and act goofy. They enjoy life and like to travel. They love being together and are the loves of each other’s lives. A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it. From the very beginning, he’s doted on her. He’s over-the-top romantic and sends her room full of flowers all the time.”