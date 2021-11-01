Zayn Malik’s Sister Speaks out Following Gigi Hadid Split and Family Drama

Zayn Malik’s sister is speaking out on social media after her brother pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment stemming from an alleged Sept. 29 altercation with ex Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. The One Direction alum’s 23-year-old sister, Waliyha Malik, posted a quote about “manipulation” on her Instagram Story Sunday after previously supporting her brother publicly on the platform.

The quote Waliyha shared three days after the news first broke reads, “Manipulation is when they find fault in your reaction instead of their disrespect.” She followed that up with another quote expressing gratitude that “Allah knows what’s in our hearts,” continuing that even when people “twist the truth” and “go against you,” the truth will always be known by Allah. A third quote Waliyha shared Sunday warranted the “100” emoji after she reposted, “Y’all gotta stop condoning s-t you know not right just because that’s your ppl!!”

Thursday, after news broke that Yolanda had accused Zayn of striking her at the home where he and Gigi have been raising 13-month-old daughter, Khai, Waliyha shared a quote on her Instagram Story reading, “Family. We may not have it all together, but together we have it all.” She added in a message directed at hre brother, “All we need. @zayn you are so loved by us all.”

She continued in another Story at the time that karma “comes after everyone eventually.” “You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are,” the quote continued. “What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.”

The following day, Waliyha shared an excerpt from her brother’s 2016 memoir. “I was always brought up to respect women,” the quote read. “Both my parents instilled that in me, and in my experience, women have been the most intelligent, peaceful and positive influences in my life.”

Zayn has denied “adamantly” to TMZ that he struck Yolanda, but declined to give further details “for the sake of [his] daughter.” The singer was ordered to take anger management and domestic violence classes while on probation after pleading no contest to the harassment charges and must stay away from Yolanda and a security guard he allegedly tried to fight during the altercation.