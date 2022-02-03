Rihanna Shares New Baby Bump Photo After Pregnancy Reveal

Singer, billionaire, and fashion mogul Rihanna sent shockwaves through the Internet on Monday when she announced that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Much to the delight of her Navy, the “Love On the Brain” singer posed for glamorous photos In a pink puffer coat that showed off her growing belly, but she also shared a more low-key photo on her Instagram as well.

In the photo, Rihanna is lifting up her jersey to give the camera a profile view of her baby bump, with a surprisingly regular bathroom as the background. She also shared the previously released photos with A$AP Rocky, captioning the photo set “how the gang pulled up to black history month.”

PEOPLE was first to confirm the exciting news in a Monday report. The outlet published several photos from the couple’s weekend outing, during which Rihanna stepped out in A$AP Rocky’s hometown of Harlem, and in one photo, A$AP Rocky sweetly placed a kiss on his girlfriend’s forehead. Following the weekend outing, and amid PEOPLE‘s report, photographer Miles Diggs also confirmed the pregnancy. Diggs shared a close-up photo of the singer’s baby bump, tagging both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky as he captioned the snapshot, “SHE IS !” At this time, further details about the pregnancy, including the baby’s sex and Rihanna’s due date, have not been revealed.

After first sparking romance rumors back in 2013, and after years of friendship, reports surfaced in November 2020 that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating in November 2020 following the singer’s split her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020. However, the pair kept their relationship status secret until May 2021 when the rapper confirmed his romantic relationship with Rihanna for GQ’s June/July 2021 cover story, in which he fondly called Rihanna “the love of my life” and “my lady.” The rapper told the outlet it is “so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” He added, “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

In that same interview, A$AP Rocky even opened up about his desire to one day start a family. When asked about children, he said, “if that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” adding that he felt pretty confident in his parenting skills. He told the outlet, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”