'The Story of Soaps': John Stamos Just Revealed Some Amazing 'General Hospital' Throwbacks

Fuller House star John Stamos is getting his fans hyped for The Story of Soaps, a two-hour special that looks at the long history and massive impact that soap operas have had on the entertainment landscape. In an Instagram on Tuesday, the actor best known as Uncle Jesse posted six throwback photos to his days on the medical drama General Hospital.

"In anticipation of tonight's special [The Story of Soaps] — I'll be posting some throwback pictures of my days on the great [General Hospital]," Stamos wrote. "A show that changed my life, gave me a career and provided lifelong friendships." After encouraging his followers to tune in Tuesday night, he added a hashtag for Blackie Barrish, the character he played on the long-running soap. He also asked, "Can you name these folks?"

Stamos played Blackie on General Hospital from 1982 through 1984, a street tough who was adopted by the affluent Webbers. After an altercation with a hotel bellboy, Blackie ended up accidentally killing his girlfriend, Lou (Danielle von Zerneck), and he was sentenced to two years in prison for manslaughter. His work earned him two nominations for Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama, and while Blackie was never seen again on the show, Stamos did return to make an appearance as himself back in 1992.

The actor will be joined by several other actors who got their start on the daytime melodramas, including Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Andy Cohen, Bryan Cranston, Vivica A. Fox, Jon Hamm, Denise Richards. Some legends of the genre, including Susan Lucci, Erika Slezak and Maurice Benard will be there to tell their stories as well.

The actor was last seen as part of The Disney Family Singalong back in April, although it was the massive Dumbo prop that he has in his house that made one of the biggest impressions of the night. Stamos is an avowed Disney fan and his collection includes a doll from "It's a Small World" as well as a bust from The Pirates of the Caribbean.

Tuesday night, however, it's all about soap operas. Viewers can catch Stamos' behind-the-scenes tales about his days on General Hospital when The Story of Soaps airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.