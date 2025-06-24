Fan-Favorite ‘General Hospital’ Star Officially Leaves Show—Again

Kin Shriner, 71, has been a key figure on General Hospital since 1977. He has played the role of Scott Baldwin, but now says his time has come to an end.

It; ‘s not the first time the character has been MIA. According to Parade, Scott has come in and out of the show over the years.

One time included Scott helping Ava (Maura West) switch out Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) bipolar medication. He left for snacks and never came back. The last time Scott was on-screen was in August 2024. It seemingly marked the end of the character’s journey on the show.

Shriner revealed in a post to X, formerly Twitter, that his dressing room at General Hospital has been given to Jens Austin Astrup, who plays Kai on the daytime drama. So, he won’t be making any more appearances in the near future.

“This day comes for all actors kin who !!!all u can do is wash it down with a martini and know that people want to take a pic with u every day I had a great run thanks @GeneralHospital fans for decades of support !!!,” he wrote on the social media platform.

It’s not his first time to hint he wasn’t filming the soap opera. In 2023, he shared on X, “I just found out Scotty @GeneralHospital was written out I thank u @GeneralHospital fans for decades of supporting me !!”

The actor has also appeared on the soap’s spin-off series, Port Charles. The first time he left General Hospital, he began starring as Jeb Hampton on the NBC daytime soap opera Texas in 1980. He returned to General Hospital in 1981. Port Charles aired from 1997 to 2003. He’s also starred in The Young and the Restless, as well as As the World Turns.