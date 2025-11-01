Gayle King Addresses CBS Exit Speculation

Gayle King is saying “not so fast.” Amid reports she may be exiting her role at CBS Mornings at the end of her contract in May 2026, the famed journalist is responding to the rumors.

TMZ reporters caught up with Oprah’s best friend leaving her office a day after reports surfaced about a major overhaul at CBS that may include King. She says it’s all hearsay.

“All I can say is this: From what I’m being told inside this building – take shot 527 W. 57th Street – all I’ve been told by everybody in this building is that they want me here, they like the job I’m doing, I like the job I’m doing, I’ll say this, I like the job and the people that I work with, so I don’t know what to tell you,” she asserted. “I don’t know what to tell you about it, but what I’m hearing in the building is not what I’m hearing in the press. And what I’m not going to do is negotiate in the media. I’m not doing that!” Of what the show may look like if executives opt to move on without her, she said, “I have no idea. All I know is I’m here. I am here and glad to be here,” she concluded before saying goodbye to the reporter.

We previously reported that King, who has been a central figure with CBS for more than a decade, may shift to a different role at the news division that is now under the new Paramount Skydance regime. Under a potential new deal, she may produce her own programming for the network. Norah O’Donnell, who previously anchored CBS Evening News, stepped down from that role in January and is now a senior correspondent for CBS News. King’s transition could look similar if it comes to pass.