Gayle King to Exit ‘CBS Mornings,’ Report Claims

CBS Mornings may look a lot different soon. According to a new report from Variety, Gayle King, is expected to exit the program next year as her contract is reportedly up in May and a major overhaul is in the works with the network.

King has been the face of the CBS News morning show for more than a decade. In case of her exit, she may shift to a different role at the news division that is now under the new Paramount Skydance regime.

King may potentially enter a new deal to produce her own programming for the network. Norah O’Donnell, who previously anchored CBS Evening News, stepped down from that role in January and is now a senior correspondent for CBS News.

Paramount is slated to part ways with dozens of staffers at CBS News and hundreds more across the overall company in several divisions. King would be the latest in a line of top CBS talent to leave their current roles. The new owners have expressed that they feel that they want CBS News away from content they feel is too liberal.

Bari Weiss, a digital entrepreneur who launched the conservative opinion site The Free Press, was named editor in chief of CBS News in early October. Weiss will more than likely make a decision about King’s future at the network.

Regarding King’s potential exit, a rep for CBS News told Variety: “There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will end in May. It was a shock to fans, and Colbert. Reports surfaced that the evening talk show was canceled by the network for financial reasons, citing a decline in the late-night advertising market and the show’s significant annual losses.