Dave Coulier Gives Update From Chemo Treatment

Dave Coulier is giving an update on his chemotherapy. In an interview with PEOPLE published on Nov. 13, the Full House alum revealed he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October and had already completed the first of six chemo treatments. Via the publication, Coulier shared on his Instagram Stories that he was undergoing another round of chemo and was staying as positive as ever, even giving a thumbs-up.

“Putting a positive spin and sending love to all of you who are battling and going through chemo,” the 65-year-old said. “And remember to laugh,” he added with a red heart emoji. Many celebrities and fans alike have been showing their love and support for Coulier, including his Full House co-star John Stamos, who captioned a post on Instagram, “My brother from day 1. Love you @dcoulier and I’ll be by your side through it all,” alongside a series of photos from throughout the years. Coulier commented, “I love you and can’t wait to see you tomorrow!!!”

Coulier told PEOPLE he had a respiratory infection and later went to the doctor after noticing his lymph nodes swollen. “Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it’s called B cell and it’s very aggressive,’” he said. “I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming. This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a “type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting immune system. In non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, white blood cells called lymphocytes grow abnormally and can form growths (tumors) throughout the body.” Even despite having an “aggressive” form of the cancer, Dave Coulier is still staying in good spirits.

Stamos is not the only Full House star to share support. Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger also showed love and support in individual posts. Coulier recalled telling his castmates the news in a group message since he “didn’t want them to hear it from someone else, so I sent a text message out. It was just this outpouring of, ‘I will be there. You just name the time, and I know you’re in great hands with Mel, but what can we do?’ It really is overwhelming the love that we have for each other. We’ve been there for so many years for each other, and it’s pretty remarkable.”