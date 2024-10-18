Harry Styles Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Liam Payne: ‘I Will Miss Him Always’

Harry Styles is remembering his late friend and former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. In an emotional message shared to Instagram on Thursday, just a day after Payne died at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony, Styles said he was “devastated” as he reflected on his “most cherished years” performing with the group.

“I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing,” Styles wrote in the post, which included a photo of Payne performing in front of a large crowd. “His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.”

“Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving,” he continued. “The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.”

Styles concluded the post with a heartfelt message to Payne’s family, writing, “My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him as I did.”

Payne died at the age of 31 on Wednesday, Oct. 16 when he fell from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Thursday that, according to a preliminary autopsy, Payne died from “polytrauma” and “internal and external hemorrhages. The reported noted that Payne “may have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness.” Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Payne’s death, but prosecutors believe the musician was alone when the fall occurred.

In a joint statement Thursday, Payne’s former One Direction bandmates – Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan – said they are “completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.” They added that “the memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

Born in Wolverhampton, England on Aug. 29, 1993, Payne got his start on The X Factor in 2008 when he was just 14. Although he was cut from the competition, he returned two years later under judge Simon Cowell’s advice and was folded into a group with Styles, Malik, Tomlinson, and Horan that formed One Direction. The group placed third in the competition, but went on to gain a large fanbase, topping the charts with their albums and embarking on sold-out tours. After One Direction parted ways in 2016, Payne embarked on a solo career.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear Grey, whom he shares with his ex, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.