Former ‘SNL’ Castmate Slams Shane Gillis For Controversial Monologue

Following Shane Gillis’ heavily criticized guest-hosting appearance on SNL, former castmate Ego Nwodim slammed the comedian for his controversial monologue.

At the start of the episode, Gillis joked about women he sees at the gym, stating he didn’t know women “just dress like whores now” while working out.

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“I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t realize women just dressed like whores now,” the comedian stated. The show’s live audience responded with loud groans. “Look, I’m sorry there’s no other way to describe it.”

He also described the “neon, artificial-vape-colored” shorts that he sees women working out in before pointing out that men are not allowed to look at women while they’re wearing those shorts.

Gillis’ joke drew backlash, with critics calling him “tone-deaf” and sexist.

Sharing her thoughts about the situation, Nwodim took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post photos of what she wears at the gym.

“Whore reporting for duty,” she wrote as a caption on a photo of her wearing black leggings, a matching long-sleeved shirt, and a baseball hat.

Nwodim also shared a photo of her post-workout snack with the caption, “Getting my 30 grams of protein in after heauxing,” which is slang for “whoring.”

Along with Nwodim, fellow SNL alum Cecily Strong also shared her thoughts about the controversial monologue.

In an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, Strong shared a photo of her wearing athletic gear.

“On my way to Pilates in my new slutty orange shoes and rainbow socks,” she wrote. “Might sell sex on the way not sure.”

Strong further pointed out the Cornell University sexual assault scandal, noting the situation may not count because “The NY law says if you consent to drinking you consent to all that happens to you.”

The latest SNL episode is Gillis’ third time hosting. He was hired, then fired from the sketch series’ cast after homophobic and racist jokes he made in the past resurfaced.

He later apologized for the jokes.

Beyond the monologue, Gillis faced additional criticism for his latest SNL appearance.

During a Dr. Seuss-themed sketch, the comedian played a character trying to stop Sam-I-Am from harassing his father, Mikey Day, into eating green eggs and ham. Amid the hilarious skit, he declared on stage, “Bro, it’s a non-starter. He said doesn’t f—ing — jeez — like ’em.”

The comment happened too fast for NBC to censor in the live broadcast. It was later edited out of clips.





