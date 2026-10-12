NBC Show Guest Star Accidentally Drops F-Bomb on Live TV

Comedian Shane Gillis caused a stir when he accidentally dropped an F-bomb during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

During a Dr. Seuss-themed sketch, Gillis, the episode’s guest host, played a character trying to stop Sam-I-Am from harassing his father, Mikey Day, into eating green eggs and ham. Amid the hilarious skit, Gillis declared on stage, “Bro, it’s a non-starter. He said doesn’t f—ing — jeez — like ’em.”

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Although the comment happened too fast for NBC to censor in the live broadcast, it was later edited out of clips.

Toward the end of the episode, Gillis apologized on stage, saying, “Sorry about earlier.”

Along with the f-bomb moment, Gillis was hit with backlash over describing women who go to the gym as “w—res” in his opening monologue.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t realize women just dressed like whores now,” Gillis stated. The show’s live audience responded with loud groans. “Look, I’m sorry there’s no other way to describe it.”

Gillis has a past with Saturday Night Live. Not long after he was hired to join the show’s cast in 2019, the comedian was fired over resurfaced homophobic and racist jokes he made.

Gillis apologized to “anyone actually offended” by the jokes and claimed to be a “comedian who pushes boundaries.”

“If you go through my 10 years of comedy, most of it bad, you’re going to find a lot of bad misses,” he shared in a statement at the time. “I’m happy to apologize to anyone who’s actually offended by anything I’ve said. My intention is never to hurt anyone, but I am trying to be the best comedian I can be, and sometimes that requires risks.”

Four days after Gillis issued the statement, a spokesperson for Saturday Night Live executive producer/creator Lorne Michaels announced that the comedian had been removed from the cast. Michaels later admitted he didn’t fire Gillis; NBC executives did.