A former patron at Kid Rock’s Nashville bar has sued the establishment after a physical altercation with its security guards.

According to TMZ, the man, identified as Joshua Welch, stated in his filing documents that the incident happened at Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse in December 2025. Welch said things escalated between him and the bar’s security team after he “lightly tapped” a performer’s guitar with his finger.

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Although he admitted that it was a “moment of poor judgment,” Welch’s attorney said he didn’t even touch the instrument “hard.” The security team quickly approached him and removed him from the establishment.

However, Welch escalated things when he touched the guitar again, allegedly causing one of the security guards to become “disproportionately agitated.”

Welsh claimed three men beat him up in the bar’s elevator. He said they slammed him against the elevator wall. He was then allegedly thrown out of the elevator after it reached the ground floor.

After exiting the elevator, the men allegedly pushed Welch to the floor and repeatedly shoved him down when he tried to stand up.

Welch further claimed that his right hand and ring finger were injured so badly that he had to have surgery weeks after the altercation. He is now suing the bar for assault and battery, negligence, negligent hiring and training, and false imprisonment.

In response to the lawsuit, the bar denied any wrongdoing and stated its security team was “justified” in the use of force.

Although he is involved in licensing, branding, and promotions, Kid Rock has no stake in day-to-day operations or management at Big Honky Tonk. He is not being directly sued for the incident.