Music legend Barbra Streisand is mourning the loss of her longtime friend and manager, Martin Erlichman, who passed away at 97.

In an Instagram post earlier this morning, Streisand paid tribute to Erlichman, who had managed her career for more than 60 years.

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“Although Marty lived a long and full life, nothing can prepare you for the reality of losing someone so dear,” she wrote. “I truly thought he would live forever. In my eyes, he was simply indestructible—always by my side, through everything.”

She then added, “And we never even had a contract. Marty can never be replaced, and I will be forever grateful for his friendship, loyalty, and unwavering support.”

Erlichman died in Los Angeles on Oct. 31. Born in September 1929, the longtime manager had represented some of Hollywood’s best-known talent, including Chevy Chase, The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem, Josh White, Joan Rivers, Bob Crew, and George Foreman.

In addition to managing, Erlichman was also a film producer. He produced films including Coma (1978), the Breathless remake (1983), and he did some work for Jim Varney’s Ernest.

Erlichman once recalled hearing Streisand for the first time when she was 19. “She sang five songs, and I got chills from all five.”

Years into their collaboration, Streisand began a relationship with Jon Peters, the producer of A Star Is Born (1976), in which she starred. He then became her manager, replacing Erlichman.

However, 10 years later, Erlichman and Streisand reconnected, and Erlichman became her manager once again.

“She and I jumped right into it like there had been no gap,” he told Billboard in 1986.

Erlichman is survived by his wife of 52 years, Miko Mayama; his son, J.J. Erlichman; and four grandchildren.

