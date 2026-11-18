Anne Hathaway is a new mom.

For the third time.

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The 44-year-old Academy Award winner was spotted earlier this week in New York City with her newborn baby. Hathaway mentioned this summer that her and husband Adam Shulman were pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Hathaway and Shulman were already parents to a pair of sons, Jonathan and Jack, born in 2016 and 2019. It is not publicly known if baby number three is a boy or girl. Regardless of the sex, it would seem a good bet that the baby’s name probably starts with the letter J.

Baby number three arrived just a few months prior to January’s Academy Award nominations announcement which many expect to include Hathaway’s name. The actress seems likely to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Nolan’s film was one of the year’s highest-grossing, bringing in more than $1.8 billion at the box office worldwide. Hathaway was cast as Penelope, the wife of Odysseus. Her performance has received rave reviews and has made her an Oscar front-runner.

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Per Polymarket odds, Hathaway is being traded as the most likely actress to bring home the Oscar. Hathaway’s odds are currently 94%, followed by Penelope Cruz at 86%, Samantha Morton with 73% odds, and Tao Okamoto who is currently at 64%.

Will Anne Hathaway be nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 99th Academy Awards?

Should Hathaway win, it would be her second such award. She previously took home the Best Supporting Actress award in 2013 for her role in Les Miserables. And in 2009 she was nominated for Best Actress when she was cast in Rachel Getting Married.

Prior to her performance in this year’s hit The Odyssey, Hathaway starred in dozens of major films. Some of those recognizable titles are The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, Love & Other Drugs, The Dark Knight Rises, and Verity.

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