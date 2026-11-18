Making it clear where he stands, DJ-producer John Summit vows to boycott the Grammys after receiving zero nominations.

In a series of posts on X earlier this week, Summit ranted about the situation.

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“Never submitting to the Grammys again unless s— changes,” he declared in the first post. “It’s all a f—ing joke.”

Summit further pointed out, “I’m not just talking about myself either there’s zero respect for real electronic dance music [and] dj’s. The whole dance category is just music industry fueled pop stars.”

Less than an hour after his initial post, Summit took to X again to clarify his statement.

“Not saying the artists nominated aren’t good,” he noted. “They’re just not dance music, they’re pop. No dj is playing that music in the clubs.”

The nominations for the Pop & Dance/Electronic category are “Man I Need” by Olivia Dean; “Risk It All” by Bruno Mars; “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND” by RAYE; “the cure” by Olivia Rodrigo; and “Sauvignon Blanc” by ROSALÍA.

The nominations for Best Dance/Electronic Records are “Lights Burn Dimmer” by Fred Again…; “I Feel So Free” by Madonna; “CRANK” by Slayyter; “My Old Ways” by Tame Impala; and “Melatonin” by Tinashe.

Meanwhile, nominations for Best Dance Pop Recording are “Blue Moon” by Zara Larsson; “Danceteria” by Madonna; “Life Boat” by RAYE; “DANCE…” by Slayyter; and “Too Easy” by Tinashe.

And finally, the nominations for Best Dance/Electronic Album are “CONFESSIONS II” by Madonna; “Sexistential” by Robyn; “SOMA” by Skrillex; “WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA” by Slayyter; and “Deadbeat” by Tame Impala.