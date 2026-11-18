Nearly two years after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized, Jennifer Lopez makes a rare comment about the high-profile split.

While appearing on the podcast Friends Keep Secrets, Lopez reflected on the divorce. “It was such a hard, disappointing situation on every level,” she explained. “On every level, it was so disappointing. I don’t ever want to delve into that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged in the early 2000s, reunited and got married in 2022, only to split two years later. They finalized the divorce in early 2025.

Although the marriage was disappointing and she hopes to find love again, Lopez said she learned from the situation and plans to do things differently in her next relationship.

“Even if I was in a relationship, I’m not talking about that. I’m done with that part of my life,” she said.

The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker also admitted that she realized she was a “serial” monogamist, having one relationship after another and trying to find the “thing” and “hoping that was it.”

However, after her split from Affleck, Lopez said she reflected and decided she needed a break from relationships.

“It changed me,” she said about the divorce. “I allowed it to change me.”

Lopez also shared some advice for those going through a divorce. “They’re hard. They’re disappointing. My advice for divorce is my advice for everything, which is, always operate in a way that you’ll feel proud of when you look back.”

“I can look back at these situations and be like, even as painful as some of them were — so bad, life-shifting pain and hurt — I can look back and be like, I loved completely,” she pointed out. “I acted in a way that I’m proud of as a human. I didn’t treat anybody in any way I would be ashamed of. I always tried in the moment. I did my best in the moment with what I knew.”

She went on to add, “That’s my advice for anything, because when you go through hard things like that, it’s easy to kind of be like, ‘F— this.’ You’re in so much pain, you want to hurt somebody else, or somebody has hurt you so much that you’re like … but you can’t. I’ve always kind of held myself to that standard. Be the best person you can be right now, every single time, especially when it’s hard.”