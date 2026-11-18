Weeks after announcing that his wife, Jenisa, suddenly passed away in 2025, Grey’s Anatomy alum Isaiah Washington reveals he’s dating someone.

In his most recent Instagram post, Washington shared a photo of his new partner, Kei Benet. He then shared that while he’s known “many incredible women” in his life, none has held a candle to the “deep Southern charm” of Benet.

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“I am not only thrilled to have gotten to know her in the last 9 months talking to her for hours every single day,” he wrote. “I am absolutely baffled how any man in her past could have harmed her, belittled her, disrespected her, or even betrayed her in the most deplorable ways.”

Isaiah Washington (right) and wife Jenisa during 33rd Annual People’s Choice Awards – Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)





While continuing to praise Benet, Washington wrote, “She has an incredible mind, heart, and spirit and I have grown to respect her intelligence, green thumb, hair stylist talent, entrepreneurship, holistic approach, and her black business owner’s business acumen immensely. Yes, she has earned her place at my creative table and I love her dearly. I am so glad that all of the men who treated her like she was less than a Queen, all left her heartbroken, but not broken.”

The actor vowed never to let her down as a friend and partner in love and creativity. “Yeah, I don’t play about Kei Bennett, and just know that she doesn’t play about me,” he added. “Yeah…she is all mine now and I am all hers. Deal with it. Expect great things to come from both of us soon! Keep Watching.”

Washington previously revealed that his late wife suddenly died in 2025 after she had a massive hemorrhagic stroke.

“Yes…the rumors are true. My dear wife of 29 years collapsed suddenly on May 31, 2025, and passed away on June 9, 2025,” he shared last month. “It came as a huge shock to me and our entire family. She succumbed to a massive hemorrhagic stroke and never recovered.”

“Some headaches are not just headaches or migraines,” he stated, referring to one of the symptoms Jenisa experienced. “They can be much worse and a warning sign. Get a brain scan if you can and take those headaches seriously. She has been gone 13 months now, but she left 3 incredibly amazing children behind to continue her legacy.”



