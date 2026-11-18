Christina Ricci says she and Mermaids co-star Cher haven’t spoken in decades after the music icon cut her off over something she did when she was 19.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ricci was asked about her relationship with Cher since they worked together on the 1990 film. Ricci and Winona Ryder were cast as Cher’s daughters in the movie. Ricci also appeared in the music video for Cher’s cover of “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss).”

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Although the duo once had a close bond, Ricci said things took a turn between them after a misunderstanding.

“Unfortunately, she’s still mad at me,” Ricci said. “She holds grudges.”

Cher (Photo by Felix Hörhager/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The actress then detailed the misunderstanding. “When I was 19, I did some Rolling Stone thing, and they interviewed her. Maybe it wasn’t Rolling Stone. It might have been Première, but they interviewed her, and she said all these things that were not that amazing about me.”

After the interview, Ricci said Cher saw how the comments might have implied something different from what she meant. The singer then called to apologize.

“She left me a voicemail about how journalists are always trying to get the worst things and blah, blah, blah, and she was so sorry. And I was 19, and so I didn’t return that message,” Ricci recalled.

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The Wednesday star further shared that Cher grew offended that she never called her back. “I’ve reached out to her since and gotten radio silence.”

Despite the fallout, Ricci said she adores the singer. “I adore her, she’s the best and I absolutely, 100 percent, can imagine being Cher and being like, ‘Oh my god, they misquoted me, and I’m going to call this young person and explain to her that they misquoted me,’ and then the gall of a young person to not return the call. I would be so pissed. I get it. Do you know what I’m saying?”

Seemingly addressing Cher herself, Ricci turned to the camera and declared, “Love you, Cher. I love you so much.”