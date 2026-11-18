Country music singer Cody Johnson announced he will be skipping this year’s CMAs due to private life woes.

In a statement on Instagram, Johnson shared that he wanted to be honest about why he wasn’t attending the CMAs. He had been struggling mentally after becoming ill during his UK tour earlier this month. He noted that he was physically exhausted from his busy schedule.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I want to be open about this because I believe we help one another by revealing our truths,” Johnson explained. “And this time my truth isn’t in the words of a song; it’s real life.”

The singer-songwriter also noted, “At the end of the day, I’m a human being, no matter how much I tell myself and others I’m Superman. I have everything to be thankful for, but sometimes I put too much pressure on myself. I’m going to spend some time recouping at home; being grounded by my family is what I need most right now.”

“I’ve waited my whole life to be where I am in my career, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he continued. “It was well worth the wait and the hard work it took to get here. However, going 100 mph all the time isn’t healthy, and I see that now.”

Johnson went on to thank his fans, also known as CoJo Nation, for their support, love, and grace during his downtime, which will continue until the end of the year.

“I will see you all in 2027,” he added.

Johnson was nominated for four awards at this year’s CMAs, including Entertainer of the Year. He has won four CMA awards in the past.