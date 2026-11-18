Paris Hilton headed to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to urge Congress to pass the stalled Defiance Act.

According to CBS News, the Defiance Act will allow victims of sexually explicit AI deepfakes to sue those who create or distribute the images without their consent.

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Hilton stated that more than 100,000 sexually explicit deepfakes of her currently exist online and have been shared without her consent.

“Ten months ago, I stood here at the Capitol and told the world what it feels like to have your body exposed without your consent,” she stated. “And I asked Congress to do something about it.”

The TV personality and socialite further shared, “The laws aren’t protecting us. And if this can happen to someone with my resources and my platform, imagine how powerless a young girl might be feeling facing this completely alone.”

Among those with Hilton during her speech were Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Republican Rep. Laurel Lee of Florida, who co-sponsored the legislation.

The Defiance Act will also allow victims to recover profits made from nonconsensual images and would create a 10-year statute of limitations that begins once the victim discovers the violation or turns 18, whichever comes first.

Congresswoman Lee also explained how AI deepfakes impact victims on a whole different level. “Once these images are shared, the damage can be devastating. Victims can face harassment, threats, and lasting harm. Their relationships, educational opportunities, and even careers can be affected by fake images that were created entirely without their consent.”

Although the Senate passed the legislation unanimously in January 2026, it has stalled in the House.

“For 10 months, this critical legislation has sat untouched in the House, just waiting to be put on the floor,” Ocasio-Cortez pointed out. “This bill has now passed unanimously in the Senate, not once but twice, in 2024 as well as earlier this year. And we have to ask, why hasn’t it been brought to the House floor for a vote?”

The Democratic congresswoman also pointed out that advocates have engaged with the White House on the Defense Act and said they felt “very optimistic” about President Trump and other officials’ openness.

However, nothing has been done in nearly a year.

While continuing to speak about passing the legislation, Hilton stated that her team has researched how many congresswomen have sexually explicit deepfakes online. She noted the information was “shocking but hardly surprising.”

“Of the 156 women serving in the 119th Congress, 83 have sexual deepfakes online right now,” she revealed.

Hilton also said that 50 million people have been victimized by such deepfakes. She then addressed House Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan.

“Speaker Johnson, Leader Scalise, Chairman Jordan: I am speaking directly to you. Will you allow this to continue to happen to your colleagues? How about the women in your district? How about your daughters, your wives, or your sisters?” Hilton stated. “You have the power to move this legislation forward.”

