Former Coachella Headliner’s Cause of Death Released After Sudden Passing: Latest on Mani

Late last month, rock legend Gary “Mani” Mounfield died at 63 years old.

While his death was announced by his brother on Facebook, there was no cause of death listed in his brother’s post.

Now, we know that he died peacefully in his sleep due to respiratory issues, as he’d been dealing with the lung condition emphysema for years, thanks to a new report from the Manchester Evening News.

The police investigated his death and found it to be “non-suspicious,” according to the report, and declined to send his body to the coroner. His family confirmed his overnight passing to the outlet.

Mounfield was a legendary bassist out of England who dropped out of school at just 16 years old to join The Stone Roses. Their self-titled debut album was an instant massive success, and is now considered one of the greatest British rock albums of all time.

In 2013, the band made a brief comeback, and played a reunion show at that year’s Coachella festival.

“IT IS WITH THE HEAVIEST OF HEARTS THAT I HAVE TO ANNOUNCE THE SAD PASSING OF MY BROTHER GARY MANI MOUNFIELD,” his brother wrote in the Facebook post announced his death. “RIP RKID.”

His death was mourned by rockers of all generations, including Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher.

“IN TOTAL SHOCK AND ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED ON HEARING THE NEWS ABOUT MANI MY HERO RIP RKID LG,” he wrote on Twitter/X.

IN TOTAL SHOCK AND ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED ON HEARING THE NEWS ABOUT MANI MY HERO RIP RKID LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 20, 2025

Mounfield is survived by his two sons.