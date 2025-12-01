Rock Music Legend Mani Has Died

Rock legend Gary “Mani” Mounfield has died. He was 63.

The bassist’s death was announced by his brother, Greg Mounfield, in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“IT IS WITH THE HEAVIEST OF HEARTS THAT I HAVE TO ANNOUNCE THE SAD PASSING OF MY BROTHER GARY MANI MOUNFIELD,” he wrote. “RIP RKID.”

Mounfield, a bassist, was best known for being a founding member of the English rock band The Stone Roses, which he famously left school at 16 to join. The band’s self-titled debut released to massive critical and commercial success, and is now considered one of the greatest British albums ever recorded thanks to hit songs like “She Bangs the Drums.”

After the band broke up following the release of their second album, Mounfield joined the Scottish psych-rock band Primal Scream, and played on five of that band’s albums until the Stone Roses reunited in 2012.

His Stone Roses bandmate Ian Brown mourned his passing on Twitter/X, writing, “REST IN PEACE MANi X.”

REST IN PEACE MANi X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) November 20, 2025

Rock legend Liam Gallagher, the frontman of Oasis, also posted a tribute to the bassist on Twitter/X.

“IN TOTAL SHOCK AND ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED ON HEARING THE NEWS ABOUT MANI MY HERO RIP RKID LG,” he wrote.

IN TOTAL SHOCK AND ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED ON HEARING THE NEWS ABOUT MANI MY HERO RIP RKID LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 20, 2025

Mounfield is survived by his two sons.