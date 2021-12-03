Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet Joins Foo Fighters Singer for Amy Winehouse Cover

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet recently teamed up for a cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Take The Box,” and fans of the late singer need to hear it. Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have been celebrating Hanukkah by delivering some excellent cover songs, including “Jump” by Van Halen and “Blitzkrieg Bop” by Ramones, among others. Now, the pair brought in Violet to belt out a gorgeous rendition of the aforementioned Winehouse tune, and fans of both artists need to check it out below.

The video was shared to Instagram and, in a caption, Grohl explained why the tune was chosen while praising Winehouse’s iconic, albeit tragically short-lived, career. “Despite this song’s mention of a ‘Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,’ it’s common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish,” he wrote. “Gone far too soon…Ms. [Amy Winehouse and ‘Take The Box.’” Many Foo Fighters fans have taken to the post comments to shower compliments on Violet for how beautifully she croons the song, with one writing, “No wonder you felt a bit intimidated accompanying your daughter on stage, Dave! Violet is a star! Wow!”

Notably, the Hanukkah covers are not the only ones that Grohl and the Foos have delivered this year. The band also released an album of Bee Gees covers, titled Hail Satin, earlier this year, performing as the Dee Gees. Grohl previously spoke to BBC Radio 2 about the band deciding to do a Bee Gees cover, and he explained why exactly they chose to do so. The frontman explained: “Somebody said, ‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’ And I was like the last person on earth – the only person that hadn’t seen it! So I was like, ‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’”

He continued, “And someone was just like, ‘OK… how do you wanna do it?!’ And I said: ‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.’” Grohl then went on to recall, “We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ‘OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!”

In addition to the cover tunes, fans of Grohl can catch him on his new Paramount+ series, From Cradle to Stage. The docu-series follows Grohl and his mother as they share their experience over the course of his career, while also speaking with other major music artists and their mothers about how their relationships have evolved as well.