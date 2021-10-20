Flavor Flav is in trouble with the police after being arrested for a domestic violence incident, which took place earlier this month. TMZ reports the former Public Enemy hype man was brought in by Henderson, Nevada police on Oct. 5 on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

Police showed up in response to a call regarding a domestic disturbance. The criminal complaint says a woman claims jabbed his finger on the victim’s nose, grabbed her, threw her to the floor, and pried her phone out of her hands. Flav was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center. The City attorney says Flav’s officially being charged with misdemeanor domestic battery constituting domestic violence.

Henderson Police Department released a statement to PEOPLE. “[He] did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against [the person],” the statement read.

The rapper’s attorney, David Chesnoff, responded on behalf of his client. “In alleged domestic violence cases, there are often 2 sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media,” he told TMZ.

1 year up,,, lotz more to go,,, next year I pray my whole family will be walkin the same path I am,,,#sobriety #alcoholfree #1yearsober #dontbelievethehype pic.twitter.com/WlDY3wDmLZ — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) October 19, 2021

The arrest comes as the rapper celebrates one year of being alcohol-free. Flav tweeted the occasion, sharing some side-by-side photos of himself with a year’s difference in between. “1 year up,,, lotz more to go,,, next year I pray my whole family will be walkin the same path I am,,,,” he wrote alongside a calendar note, marking the big date.

Fans jumped under the post, congratulating Flav on the milestone and sharing their own personal stories. “Great job [Flavor Flav],” one person shared. “i been sober 6 years since my daughter was born. Life can be great and happy without substances. Keep on pushing..everyday is a struggle. But just man up and say these drugs will not whip my a–– today. And fight till you cant no more..then do it again.” Another wrote: “I’m several days away from celebrating my ninth sober year, but I very much remember how amazing it felt to hit one year. Congrats man. It’s an accomplishment and you should be so proud. Keep it going!!”