Flavor Flav Drops Explicit and Elated Reaction to Derek Chauvin's Conviction

On Tuesday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all charges in the death of George Floyd. After Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict and the 12 jurors, in unison, confirmed the verdicts were correct, people across the country reacted to Chauvin being held accountable, including rapper Flavor Flav.

In a video shared to his Instagram shortly after the verdict was delivered, the rapper gave an expletive-laced response, stating, "Derek Chauvin. Guilty. Yeah, that's right." The rapper shared the video with his 200,000 followers alongside the hashtag, "Justice for George Floyd," the unarmed Black man who was killed last May after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, prompting worldwide protests and calls for police reform and an end to police brutality and racism. Flav went on to state, "Derek Chauvin, guilty, on all three charges. You punk mother–er. Yeah, that's right. Second degree unintentional murder. Guilty. You f–ing a–hole. Yeah, that's right. Third degree murder. Guilty b–. Yeah, that's right. And your a– is f–ing guilty on a second degree manslaughter charge, too, you punk mother–er."

"That's what your a– get. You know what I'm saying? Word up G," he continued. "Let em tell you somethin'. Jail is somethin' that your a– ain't gonna avoid, and that's what you get for killing my man, George Floyd. Punk mother–er. F– you, Derek Chauvin. You know what I’m saying? Word up. You’re going to jail…Wait 'til you get to jail, kid."

Following roughly 10 hours of deliberation, the jury – composed of six white, four Black, and two multiracial jurors – reached a verdict, bringing to a close the nearly three-week trial. Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges, which included second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. His bail was revoked, and he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

Chauvin now faces decades behind bars. The second-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, the third-degree murder charge carries up to 25 years in prison, and the second-degree manslaughter is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to CBS News. Following the reading of the verdict, the judge laid out the next steps, including stating that the court would look at written arguments from Chauvin "within one week" and issue factual findings on it, a pre-sentencing investigation report, "returnable in four weeks," will be ordered, a briefing on the pre-sentencing investigation will take place in approximately six weeks, as well as scheduling sentencing in eight weeks time.