Ezra Miller Breaks Silence on Allegations After Protective Order Lifts

Ezra Miller spoke out after the recent expiration of a temporary harassment order against them. The order was issued due to allegations that they had inappropriately behaved towards a minor, which Miller's lawyer has denied. According to court documents posted by Deadline, the order was lifted on June 30, one year after a judge issued it. A Massachusetts woman filed a lawsuit in 2022 accusing Miller of harassing her and her family and engaging in inappropriate conduct toward her now-12-year-old child, Daily Beast reported. "I'm encouraged by today's outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protection order was halted," Miller wrote in a statement posted on Instagram June 30, saying they were "unjustly and directly targeted."

After seeking mental health treatment last year amid several legal issues, the Flash star said, "On a personal note, I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can to reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me." Miller added, "Finally, to all you many beings in this world who have had the enormous courage to see me through it all and make it here with me—I will spend a long time trying to explain to you what it has meant to have your support. You have my undying gratitude, admiration and love." In the case, no criminal charges have been filed, and Miller's attorney, Marissa Elkins, told Deadline in a statement that the original order "was based on untrue allegations" and that her client was "never alone with the child and never interacted with the child outside of two brief encounters which occurred in the presence of several other adults."

As the lawyer explained, Miller had three encounters with the mother that were "entirely initiated by her, exceedingly brief, and absolutely did not involve any inappropriate interaction with her child." To date, there has been no comment on lifting the order from the accuser. Additionally, Elkins informed Deadline that the woman "lodged her false allegations at a time when Ezra was struggling with significant mental health issues, and was unable to come to court to defend themself against the spurious claims made by this individual."