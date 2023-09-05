'Brady Bunch' Star Files Restraining Order Against Her Boyfriend's Estranged Wife

Brady Bunch movie star Olivia Hack is obtaining court-ordered protection from her boyfriend's estranged wife. Hack, who played Cindy Brady in the 1990s films, recently filed for a temporary restraining order against Sabine Spekreijse, a woman whom she claims assaulted her during an incident in August, TMZ reports. Hack claims Spekreijse showed up at her boyfriend, Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan's, place and began screaming obscenities at them, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Hack said Spekreijse's actions "could only be described as unhinged." Hack alleges Spekreijse sat by her on the sofa and dug her fingernails into her thigh, leaving cuts and scratches behind. According to her, she didn't fight back for fear that she would enrage Spekreijse, who stood at a much greater stature at 6'1".

Despite Hack calling the police, Spekreijse allegedly left before the officers arrived. The actress claims Spekreijse returned the following morning and banged on her door until she was asked to leave. Even though Hack says Spekreijse's been separated from Hogan for three years, she claims Spekreijse calls him continuously when they are together. Hack has been granted a temporary restraining order, and Spekreijse must stay at least 100 yards from her home, job, and vehicle.

In 2022, Hack filed for divorce from her husband, Jeffrey Stewart, after nearly eight years of marriage. As per legal documents obtained by The Blast, Hack filed for dissolution of her marriage in the Los Angeles County courts in November of 2020 and said that she and her husband have been separated since that time. The filing stated that Hack cited "irreconcilable differences" between them as the reason behind the split and said she did not intend to pay spousal support. In addition, Hack stated that she wanted to terminate the court's ability to award support to herself as well as her ex-husband. Due to the fact that the couple did not have children, child support was not an issue.

In addition to Hack's portrayal of Cindy Brady, she was a rather noteworthy child star. She made her debut in Hollywood at a very early age, appearing in her first commercial when she was just 8 months old. Hack is perhaps best known to millions of people as the voice of the popular Hey Arnold! character Rhonda Wellington Lloyd. In 2000 and 2001, she received Young Artist Award nominations in the category of Best Performance in a Voice-Over for TV/Film/Video for her work in the Hey Arnold! series.