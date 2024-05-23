Tyrese Gibson's Ex-Wife Norma Mitchell Seeks Domestic Violence Restraining Order

Tyrese Gibson has a hard time in the love department, at least historically. A judge has denied his ex-wife Norma Mitchell's request for a protection order from the "Sweet Lady" singer, but their ongoing legal war isn't over. The former couple were married from 2007 to 2009 and share a minor child, a daughter Shayla, who has been the subject of a previous custody war. Love B. Scott reports Mitchell, 45, filed a lawsuit and request for a restraining order against the Fast & Furious staple, accusing him of defamation and disclosure of private information about their daughter. Mitchell alleges Tyrese made several posts on social media that tarnished her reputation.

"[Norma] with a cruel barrage of derogatory and defamatory posts, including false accusations she has committed blackmail, extortion, death threats, tax evasion, forgery, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering," her lawyer notes in the filing. She also claims her ex shared court documents from their custody battle online, which she says is a violation of their privacy.

Tyrese reportedly added in the caption of the post: "Before they make me delete this post and the link with the full 167 pages of court documents with details [ receipts ] to back up everything GO THERE NOW." Mitchell wants the posts deleted and asked for the protection order on the grounds of harassment. She wants her ex barred from speaking about her online.

The judge didn't find her case to be substantial enough for the protection order. The court noted that the facts presented "do not show reasonable proof of a past act of acts of abuse." she is now seeking a permanent order and the two are due back in court in June 2024.

Gibson is also in ongoing litigation with his second ex-wife, Samantha Lee. They also share a minor daughter and have battled in court over custody, child support, and alimony.