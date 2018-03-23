'The Flash' Production Stops After Batcycle Accident Sends Crew Member to Hospital

✖

Production of The Flash standalone film was interrupted on Thursday after a crew member was involved in an accident on the Scottish set. While filming in Glasgow, a camera operator ran into Batman’s motorcycle, the Batcycle, and was injured in the collision. The crew member did require medical assistance following the accident, but they were not seriously injured.

"An accident occurred while filming The Flash, where thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. The crew member involved received immediate medical attention as a matter of protocol," a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson told Variety in a statement. "We take the well-being of all our employees seriously and have strict health and safety procedures in place on all productions."

The Flash will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen. Barry was introduced in a cameo in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and had a larger role in Justice League. Ben Affleck's Batman will be returning, as well as Michael Keaton as an older Batman from a different timeline. The Flash will follow Barry back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, accidentally kicking off chaos in his own timeline (hence the two Batmen).

Rounding out the cast of The Flash is Sasha Calle as Supergirl; Kiersey Clemons as Barry's love interest Iris West; Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Barry’s murdered mother; and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Barry’s father who was blamed for Nora’s death. Livingston is replacing Billy Crudup, who appeared briefly as Henry Allen in Justice League. The Flash has been plagued by issues including a rotating cycle of directors and filming delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, IT director Andy Muschietti eventually came aboard to helm the film. Bumblebee screenwriter Christina Hodson penned the script.

Muschietti told Vanity Fair last year that the relationship between Barry and Affleck's Bruce Wayne was a major aspect of the film. "The interaction and relationship between Barry [Allen] and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before," he explained. "It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in." The Flash will hit theaters on Nov. 4, 2022.