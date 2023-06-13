Ezra Miller Makes Rare Public Appearance at 'The Flash' Premiere

In a rare celebrity sighting, Ezra Miller made their first public appearance in nearly two years to step out for the premiere of their new DC Comics movie, The Flash. According to ET, the controversial film star — who uses they/them pronouns — posed for photos on the event's red carpet, doning a white suit jacket with black pants. Notably, other stars of the film were present as well, including Ben Affleck and Sasha Calle.

Miller has been in the headlines quite a lot over the past few years. In June 2022, the parents of an 18-year-old girl accused Miller of grooming their daughter with "cult-like" behavior since she was 12. PEOPLE reported that in court documents, attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and his pediatrician wife Sara Jumping Eagle alleged that 29-year-old Miller began an inappropriate relationship with their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes, back in 2016. The actor first met Tokata at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota, with her parents stating that Miller "took an immediate and apparently innocent liking" to her at the time.

Ezra Miller takes the carpet for #TheFlash premiere in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/osdZl8fM0n — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 13, 2023

Among their accusations, Chase and Sara claim that Miller provided Tokata with alcohol and drugs such as marijuana and LSD when she was a teenager. They state that Miller has displayed a "pattern of corrupting a minor," and even created "a sense of indebtedness" by paying for her Bard College tuition through an organization Miller was connected with. The parents also state that Tokata dropped out of college in December and began living with Miller. After a brief "detoxifying" period, the teen fled to New York City, Chase and Sara claim, to reunite with the actor. Tokata then traveled with Miller to Los Angeles and Hawaii, where the Fantastic Beasts star had been in legal trouble, including multiple arrests.

Tokata took to Instagram to refute her parents' claim, referring to Miller as her "comrade." In her post she wrote, "I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I've needed space and time for the processing of grief. My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss."

Tokata continued, "My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home." Miller has since stated that they were "suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment."