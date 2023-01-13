Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty, Begins Sentence

Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing and must serve one year of probation and pay a $500 fine. On Jan. 13, Miller admitted the lesser charge, and prosecutors dropped two charges, including felony burglary. The Flash actor was accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighbor's Vermont house in May. Initially, they were charged with trespassing, felony burglary, and petit larceny; however, the charges were later dismissed. Miller could have faced a 25-year prison sentence if convicted of the dropped charges, Variety reported. Miller, 30, appeared with their lawyer in person on Friday morning for the hearing, where Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady reviewed the change-of-plea agreement and sentencing terms. As opposed to a jury trial, Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Stamford, Vermont, admitting they had been on the victim's property without permission on May 1, 2022.

If the yearlong probation is not violated, the felony burglary and petit larceny charges are dismissed without prejudice. Per Variety, Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns, has to adhere to 41 conditions as a part of the deal, including no contact with the victims, not being convicted of a criminal offense, abstaining from alcohol, submitting to random drug tests, and seeking mental health treatment. According to the prosecutor, the agreement "has the benefit of ensuring the compliance with the conditions, which protect the victim, but it also allows the defendant to continue their employment as well as continue the mental health treatment. So, given all that, the victim is in support of the agreement."Miller denied they were promised anything, forced to take the plea deal, or threatened with anything. They also confirmed they were not under the influence of alcohol or drugs that would impact their decisions, PEOPLE reported.

Upon reviewing the agreement, the judge found it was "very sound" and had an "equal balance between rehabilitation and punishment."Miller's attorney Lisa Shelkrot issued a Friday statement obtained by Variety. "Ezra Miller pled guilty this morning to a misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the conditions imposed by the court. Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."There have been numerous controversies surrounding Miller in recent months. They were arrested twice in Hawaii, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for assault in the second degree.

After pleading no contest to disorderly conduct, Miller was ordered to pay a $500 fine, and the harassment charge was dropped as part of the plea deal. Despite the scandals, Miller has reportedly been shooting scenes for Warner Bros.' The Flash film, scheduled for release on June 16. Miller apologized for their behavior and promised to receive treatment for their mental illness in August. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."