Fionna Apple Gets NSFW Discussing ‘Times Up’ in the Music Business

Fiona Apple has a few choice words about the Time’s Up movement when it comes to the music business.

TMZ reporters caught up with the singer-songwriter at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday and asked her thoughts on the movement that supports victims of sexual assault in the workplace.

“Time’s up on f—ing Harvey Weinstein and all that s—,” she said.

When asked to comment on the upcoming protest at the 2018 Grammys, wherein attendees will don white roses in support of Time’s Up, Apple said she has no problem with it.

“Everybody should express themselves however they want to, they should wear whatever they want symbolizing whatever they want to symbolize,” the 40-year-old said while signing autographs. “Time’s been up for a while,”

When asked if the same kind of sexual assault and misconduct runs rampant in the music industry as it does in the entertainment industry, an incredulous look appeared on her face.

“F— yes. Are you f—ing kidding me? Yeah,” she declared.

As for whether or not she’ll be watching the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, the outlook is negative for Apple, who says she couldn’t care less about the ceremony.

“I just don’t care,” she said. “It’s fine if other people care. It’s wonderful, and I root for people, but I don’t care.”

She even admitted to reporters that she gave her Grammy award (which she won in 1998 for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance) away, and has no idea where it is.

The planned protest for attendees to wear white roses to the biggest music event of the year is similar to the all-black dress code at the Golden Globes to support victims of sexual abuse.

Halsey, Rhapsody, Kelly Clarkson, Cyndi Lauper, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Tom Morello are already confirmed to be wearing white roses at the ceremony, with many other prominent musicians are expected to join in over the next few days as well.

“It is an important conversation politically in our country and it’s also a conversation we need to have internally with our artists and our companies,” music industry exec Meg Harkins told W magazine about the movement. “We need to say if anyone is feeling like they’re being discriminated against and they don’t feel safe in their workplace, they have people who will support them.”

Another industry exec, Karen Rait, noted the breadth of impact musicians have these days. “It’s only fitting that that music’s biggest night show the support for equality and safety in the workplace and that people need to be cognizant of their fellow employees.”

Photo credit: Facebook / Fiona Apple