Fergie Sizzles With Fiery Red Hair, Sequins Suit

Former Black Eyed Peas songstress Fergie recently took to social media showing off an intense new look.

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram sharing a picture of herself sporting a black sequined body suit and fiery red locks. It looked to be a photo shoot for a project, but the songstress was definitely giving off Charlie’s Angels vibes.

She kept the caption simple, adding two clapperboards.

Check out Fergie’s new look below:

🎬🎬 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on May 23, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

Meanwhile, Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am confirmed that Fergie has indeed left the group.

Fergie, who joined the group as a lead vocalist in 2002 and helped it become one of the most famous pop and hip-hop bands in the world, has not commented.

She has not recorded new music with the Black Eyed Peas in more than five years, opting to concentrate on her solo career, and last performed with the group at the 2015 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

But no need to fret BEP fans, Fergie and the group appeared to be on good terms and in good spirits when they were last photographed together last September, during London Fashion Week.

