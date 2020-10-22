✖

Felicity Huffman is nearing the end of her one-year supervised release following her involvement in the college admissions scandal, and she is already looking forward to having more freedom. Lawyers for the former Desperate Housewives star filed court documents Wednesday requesting the actress’ passport, which is currently being held by the U.S. Probation and Pre-Trial Services Department, be returned to her.

In the documents, according to Entertainment Tonight, Huffman's lawyers noted that the actress “will shortly complete” her supervised release, and all other terms of her sentence have already been completed. In requesting the return of her passport, her lawyers also said that federal prosecutors do not object to it, according to the documents. It is unclear if the request will be granted.

Huffman was among a number of parents ensnared in the bribery scandal dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. The Oscar-nominated actress was said to have "made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to KWF to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter," Sophia Macy. The money went to Rick Singer, who organized the scheme and arranged for a proctor to correct answers on Sophia's SAT test. Huffman eventually agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, and in September of 2019, she was sentenced to 14-days in federal prison, given a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service, and one year of supervised release.

In a statement after her sentencing, Huffman wrote that she "accepted the court's decision ... without reservation," adding that she had "always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period."

Huffman carried out her sentence at FCI Dublin, a low-security federal prison for female inmates only that is located in a suburb between San Jose and Sacramento, California. Her initial 14-day sentence was later lowered to 13 days, as Huffman was initially arrested at her home, taken in and booked on Tuesday, and those few hours counted toward a day of custody. However, the actress was released from prison after just 11 days, as it is normal policy for inmates set to be released on weekends.

Along with Huffman, the college admissions scandal indicted dozens of other parents, proctors and coaches. Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as crew recruits at the University of Southern California. They have since entered their pleas, with Loughlin sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine and Giannulli sentenced to five months in prison, two years of suspended release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.