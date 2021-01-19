'FBI' Star Missy Peregrym Offers 10-Month Update on Son Otis With Adorable New Photo

✖

FBI star Missy Peregrym is giving an update on her 10-month-old baby boy, Otis, detailing the challenges of being a mom and working full-time. In an adorable photo she shared with her fans, the star showed a moment where Otis was on her shoulders trying to poke at her eye, and she is squinting in the process, but says it's "totally worth it" despite the huge "task" she has on her hands. Her fans flooded the comment section showing their love for the photo as well.

"Otis is almost 10 months old... working full time while breastfeeding is the most challenging task I've ever taken on... I'm still sorting out all the changes in my life. But the joy of him poking my eye is totally worth it [heart eye emojis]," she captioned the photo. One follower wrote, "You're amazing, you've got this beautiful - sending love from Canada, ON," while someone else wrote, "So cute." Another fan referred to her popular CBS show, saying, "He's adorable - hope agent Otis is working hard on his cases."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy Peregrym (@mperegrym)

Peregrym announced in April of last year that she had given birth to her sweet son via Instagram. In the post, Peregrym shared a moment of herself cradling her son in order to make the exciting announcement. She told them she gave birth to him on March 21 while explaining her gratitude for the medical staff who helped deliver him. "A huge thank you to Dr. Brennon & his wonderful wife, Jois, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world. Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time." Several will remember this was the same month the United States was going into lockdown, state-by-state.

She originally told her fans that she was expecting on October 22, 2019. To announce the news, she posted a boomerang clip of three pairs of sneakers, two of which stood for herself and her husband, Tom Oakley, with the other standing in for the new addition to their family. Due to the birth of her baby, she left Season 2 of the the hit series a little early, but that made fans wonder if she was leaving for good or not. However, she did clarify the speculation saying that she was in fact leaving due to her giving birth soon, giving fans a sigh of relief that she would be back for future seasons.