'American Horror Story' Season 10 to Start Filming in February, Report Says

American Horror Story may be filming Season 10 incredibly soon. According to Us Weekly, the next season of American Horror Story, which will be subtitled Pilgrim, will begin filming in February. Although, it should be noted that FX, the network on which the series airs, did not respond to Us Weekly's request for comment on the report.

The next season of the horror anthology series will reportedly begin filming on Feb. 1 in Provincetown, Massachusetts, according to an insider. The production will reportedly conclude on March 6. The source told Us Weekly, "All of the cast, writers and production have rented houses there. All the houses are very close together. They should all be able to hang out and house-hop very easily! One of the main writers has a big house right on the beach.” This news will likely please fans of the series who have been eagerly awaiting another season of American Horror Story. The show was initially picked up for Season 10 in August 2018. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming was postponed until 2021.

It was initially speculated earlier this month that American Horror Story would be filming Season 10 sometime soon. Us Weekly noted that 20th Century Studios filed an application in Provincetown earlier in January to film a project entitled Pilgrim. On Jan. 11, the Provincetown Board of Selectmen granted the studio permission to film the project in the town. The application did not list any of the actors who might appear in the upcoming season. But, it did outline many of the safety precautions that the cast and crew will take during filming amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Their application noted that the cast and crew will be tested for COVID-19 three times per week and that individuals who are not on camera will be wearing personal protective equipment.

While the application didn't note which actors will appear in American Horror Story Season 10, the show's creator, Ryan Murphy, previously shared that the cast will include Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, and Lily Rabe, amongst others. Additionally, Macaulay Culkin will appear in the season, marking his first recurring television role in five years. Murphy told E! News about Culkin's appearance in the program, “He hasn’t worked in a while. So, I have this very, very great, insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK. … I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he pauses and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”