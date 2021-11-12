Fans Think Jennifer Aniston Is the ‘Actress’ Reportedly Cited in Taylor Swift’s 10-Minute Version of ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift released her latest album, Red (Taylor’s Version), on Nov. 12, and fans were immediately obsessed with the final track, the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well.” The original version of the song has been a fan-favorite since its original release in 2012, but it’s been a hallmark of Swift lore that a 10-minute cut existed. “All Too Well” breaks down her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal and the extended cut digs even deeper Into the pain Swift felt after the split.

One aspect of the song that has people talking is a lyric that says “Now I’m weeping in a party bathroom / Some actress asking me what happened / You, that’s what happened.” Fans have been speculating about who the actress was that comforted Swift, and a possible choice appears to be Jennifer Aniston.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Freaking Out

Whether or not it actually was Aniston, it doesn’t seem like Swift fans will recover from “All Too Well” anytime soon. “jennifer aniston walking into taylor swift crying in the bathroom will forever live rent free in my mind,” tweeted one distraught fan.

Replace the FBI with Taylor Swift fans https://t.co/TG3MaNRkJs — Mary Clare Amselem (@MCAmselem) November 12, 2021

Is It A Slight Against Aniston?

While Swift was likely just keeping Aniston anonymous, some fans took umbrage with her referring to the Friends star as “some actress.”

Are you telling me that miss Taylor Swift called THEE JENNIFER ANISTON “some actress “ PLS IM PISSING https://t.co/uzf5kB9n76 pic.twitter.com/GgBEc6FcuA — Joy ⸆⸉ 🐍 (@JoytotheSwift13) November 12, 2021

If you referred to *stands up & bows* Jennifer Aniston *sits down* as "some actress" we're gonna have to talk @taylorswift13 https://t.co/46TqPU59Ng — Ari (Taylor's version) (@ariv_ts13) November 12, 2021

https://twitter.com/lovemelikeagirl/status/1459097664285515795?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Speculation

“JENNIFER ANISTON TOLD TAYLOR SWIFT TO HANG IN THERE AFTER HER BREAK UP WITH JAKE AND SHE’S THE ACTRESS WHO SAW HER WEEPING IN THE BATHROOM AND ASKED WHAT HAPPENED IM CRYINGGG,” tweeted one fan. Ironically, Aniston starred opposite Gyllenhaal in the 2002 drama .

https://twitter.com/rachelsgreen_/status/1459217700044124161?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Second Time Around

Swift stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday and opened up about how rerecording her old albums was a much more “chill time” than her original recordings. “At the time I was, like, honestly, really sad,” Swift admitted. “Cause I’d actually gone through, you know, the stuff that I had sung about.”

Not Name Dropping

Although the actress mentioned in “All Too Well” isn’t named, fans seem to think that it’s Aniston.

jennifer aniston reading taylor swift called her “some actress” pic.twitter.com/rimu5FYu5b — mj ‎ (@emsbIunt) November 12, 2021

Super Slueths

Taylor Swift fans have nearly encyclopedic memories when it comes to the details of the singer’s life, so they quickly dug up an old article from the Daily News in 2011 with the headline “Jennifer Aniston gives Taylor Swift love advice: Hang in there, everything will be OK.” The article reveals that Aniston spoke to Swift during the People’s Choice Awards because she “wanted Taylor to know everything will be OK” and told her to “hang in there” as her love life became public fodder. The article also claims that Aniston told Swift to “go out there and have fun,” because that’s what your 20s are for.